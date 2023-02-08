Cops appeal for information after part of car exhaust stolen in Shrewsbury

A catalytic converter. Picture: West Mercia Police

Officers in town say the theft of the exhaust equipment happened between 10:30pm on Monday (6) and 7am on Tuesday (7) while it was parked in Monkmoor Road.

PCSO Angie Roberts, of Shrewsbury police said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle."

Anyone with information about this or any other suspected crime, has been asked to let the police know by using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00328_I_07022023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org