Police appeal after theft of vehicle just inside south Shropshire border

Clee Hill Road, Burford. Picture: Google Maps

The theft of a Black Toyota Rav4 with the index plate CA56 HFK happened between 10pm on Sunday and 1pm on Monday at Clee Hill Road, Burford.

PCSO Jacqueline Fletcher of Cleobury and Highley Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of this vehicle or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle."

People can contact West Mercia Police via the Tell Us About form on its website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00232_i_06022023.