Jailed: Hospice charity shop thief is locked up after breaking original sentence

Ryan Davies was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday after he admitted breaking a community order that was imposed in August last year after he burgled a Severn Hospice charity shop in Shifnal.
Davies entered the shop in Bradley Street in July 2022 and took a T-shirt, two plates, a tablet, coffee, milk, sugar, biscuits and a phone handset.
The 35-year-old of Lord Murray Drive in Madeley, Telford, was given a community order, however that was revoked after he failed to attend supervision appointments and failed to provide acceptable evidence to explain his absence.
As a result Davies was re-sentenced for the theft last summer at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on February 4 after admitting breaking his original sentence.
He was committed to four months in prison, with the reason given that his offence was so serious because only immediate imprisonment appropriate.
The damage caused during the theft from the shop, as well as being in breach of his conditional discharge and failure to respond to community order were also listed as reasons for his imprisonment.