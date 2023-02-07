'Cloned cars' grabbed by cops in Telford swoop

Picture: @TelfordCops

Officers swooped on Sutton Hill and put both vehicles on the back of a truck after police enquires found them to be cloned.

Cloning a vehicle is when a criminal copies the identity of another vehicle by stealing or duplicating their registration plates.

Often criminals will then use the cloned vehicle to carry out further crime or avoid speeding or parking fines.

One of the Sutton Hill vehicles was also confirmed as stolen, police said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "Two vehicles have been seized in Sutton Hill after police enquiries found them to be cloned.

"One of these vehicles is also confirmed as stolen.

"You can report suspicious vehicles online or to your local policing team."