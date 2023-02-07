Notification Settings

'Cloned cars' grabbed by cops in Telford swoop

By David TooleyTelfordCrimePublished:

Two cloned cars have been seized by a police swoop in Telford.

Picture: @TelfordCops
Picture: @TelfordCops

Officers swooped on Sutton Hill and put both vehicles on the back of a truck after police enquires found them to be cloned.

Cloning a vehicle is when a criminal copies the identity of another vehicle by stealing or duplicating their registration plates.

Often criminals will then use the cloned vehicle to carry out further crime or avoid speeding or parking fines.

Picture: @TelfordCops

One of the Sutton Hill vehicles was also confirmed as stolen, police said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "Two vehicles have been seized in Sutton Hill after police enquiries found them to be cloned.

"One of these vehicles is also confirmed as stolen.

"You can report suspicious vehicles online or to your local policing team."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

