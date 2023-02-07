Notification Settings

Car break ins prompt police warning in Oswestry area

By David Tooley

Police in the Oswestry area have asked residents to 'remain vigilant' after two incidents of tools being stolen from vehicles.

Cherry Tree Drive, St Martin's. Picture: Google Maps
Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said the incidents happened at Cherry Tree Drive, St Martins and Fernhill Lane, Gobowen overnight on Monday into Tuesday.

A spokesman for Oswestry SNT said: "Overnight there have been two incidents of vehicles being broken into and tools stolen.

"The locations are Cherry Tree Drive, St Martins and Fernhill Lane, Gobowen.

"We're requesting that residents remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour/activity on 101."

Crime
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

