Car break ins prompt police warning in Oswestry area

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said the incidents happened at Cherry Tree Drive, St Martins and Fernhill Lane, Gobowen overnight on Monday into Tuesday.
A spokesman for Oswestry SNT said: "Overnight there have been two incidents of vehicles being broken into and tools stolen.
"The locations are Cherry Tree Drive, St Martins and Fernhill Lane, Gobowen.
"We're requesting that residents remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour/activity on 101."
