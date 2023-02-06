Notification Settings

Police investigating after 'several chainsaws' stolen from car

By Dominic RobertsonLudlowCrimePublished:

Police are investigating after a number of chainsaws were stolen from a parked car.

Police said 'several chainsaws' had been taken.
Ludlow Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), Beth Francis, said that the vehicle had been parked in Wheeler Road, Ludlow.

She said the chainsaws were stolen between February 5 and 6.

PCSO Francis said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or saw anything suspicious."

She added: "If you have information about this or any other suspected crime, please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00065_I_06022023.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

