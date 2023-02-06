Police investigating after 'several chainsaws' stolen from car

Police said 'several chainsaws' had been taken.

Ludlow Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), Beth Francis, said that the vehicle had been parked in Wheeler Road, Ludlow.

She said the chainsaws were stolen between February 5 and 6.

PCSO Francis said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or saw anything suspicious."

She added: "If you have information about this or any other suspected crime, please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00065_I_06022023.