Claremont Street, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Graham Merrick, aged 86, crashed a Ford Focus into a Fiat in Claremont Street in Shrewsbury town centre on May 24 last year.

Merrick, of Lesley Owen Way, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and driving without a licence.