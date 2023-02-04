Notification Settings

Drugged-up Telford van driver is fined and banned

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonCrime

A van driver who had drugs in his system has been fined and banned from the road.

Christopher Worgan, aged 54, was caught behind the wheel of a Ford Transit in Leegomery Avenue, Telford, with Delta-9 THC in his system - the main psychoactive part of cannabis.

A test found he had 4.2 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood - more than twice the legal limit of 2mcg, which takes into account accidental exposure. Worgan did not have a driving license and the van did not have a valid MOT.

Worgan, of Duke Street, Wellington, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug of Class B above the specified limit, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance and using a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate.

Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 18 months and fined him £120. He was also ordered to pay £135 in prosecution costs.

