Welshpool drug driver banned from road for a year

By Nick HumphreysWelshpoolCrimePublished:

A driver who had drugs in his system has been banned from the road for a year.

Welshpool Magistrates Court
Peter Exton, aged 46, was driving a Volkwagen Scirocco on the A490 in Guilsfield, near Welshpool, with Delta 9 THC in his system. The substance is the main psychoactive part of cannabis, and a test found Exton had 2.8 microgrammes per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking accidental exposure into consideration, is 2mcg.

Exton, of Breidden Way, Guilsfield, Powys, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

As well as the road ban, magistrates fined Exton £80 and ordered him to pay £117 in other court fees.

