Telford drink driver jailed and handed five-year road ban

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished:

A drink driver who was caught more than three times the limit near his home has been jailed.

Christopher Delo, aged 32, was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan in Wantage, Woodside, Telford, on January 29 this year.

A breath test found he had 129 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Delo, of Wantage, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Magistrates jailed him for 16 weeks and disqualified him from driving for more than five years.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

