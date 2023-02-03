Telford drink driver jailed and handed five-year road ban

Christopher Delo, aged 32, was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan in Wantage, Woodside, Telford, on January 29 this year.

A breath test found he had 129 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Delo, of Wantage, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.