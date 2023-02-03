Notification Settings

Six points for banned van driver caught behind the wheel in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

A disqualified driver who was caught behind the wheel of a van has been handed six penalty points.

Racecourse Crescent, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google
Darren Hebblethwaite, aged 42, was caught driving a Vauxhall Vivaro in Racecourse Crescent, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, on September 28 last year. He was already disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

Hebblethwaite, of Holywell Street, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

As well as the penalty points, Hebblethwaite was handed a two-year conditional discharge. He was also ordered to pay £135 in prosecution costs.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

