Six points for banned van driver caught behind the wheel in Shrewsbury

Racecourse Crescent, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Darren Hebblethwaite, aged 42, was caught driving a Vauxhall Vivaro in Racecourse Crescent, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, on September 28 last year. He was already disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

Hebblethwaite, of Holywell Street, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.