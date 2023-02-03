Notification Settings

Road ban for van driver who was more than twice the drink drive limit

By Nick Humphreys

A van driver who was more than twice the drink drive limit has been disqualified for nearly two years.

Welshpool Magistrates Court
Welshpool Magistrates Court

Stephen Baxter, aged 59, was driving a Renault Kangoo in Heol Vastre in Newtown on November 22 last year. A breath test found he had 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Baxter, of Winlln, Aberangell, Gwynedd, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.

Magistrates banned him from the road for 23 months and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. Baxter was also ordered to do 20 rehabilitation activity days and pay £199 in court costs.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

