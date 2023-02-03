Road ban for van driver who was more than twice the drink drive limit

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Stephen Baxter, aged 59, was driving a Renault Kangoo in Heol Vastre in Newtown on November 22 last year. A breath test found he had 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Baxter, of Winlln, Aberangell, Gwynedd, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit.