Police put Whitchurch school in lockdown after report of 'person with weapon'

By Megan Howe Published: Last Updated:

Police were called to a Shropshire secondary school after a report of a person with a weapon.

Sir John Talbot's School and Sixth Form. Photo: Google.

The incident took place at around 2.45pm on Thursday at Sir John Talbot's School in Whitchurch.

While police assessed the situation, the school was given advice to implement its 'lockdown' procedures, in which students were kept in their classrooms with members of staff.

The lockdown lasted for approximately 10 minutes, after which students were then able to leave school.

Jeremy Layton, communications officer for West Mercia Police said: "At around 2.45pm on February 2, police received a report of a person with a weapon near to the Sir John Talbot Upper School, Prees Road, Whitchurch.

"The person was described as being dressed in black clothing. No one was threatened with a weapon.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident and no identified risks have become apparent to any of the children at the school.

"Police are continuing to make enquiries to identify the person."

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

