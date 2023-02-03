Man detained under Mental Health Act after knife incident at supermarket

The store off Black Gate Street. Photo: Google

The Sainsbury's store in Black Gate Street was shut on Thursday evening amid reports of a man with a knife.

Police were called at 6.30pm.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "At 6.30pm on February 2 police received a call about a man with a knife in Sainsbury's Supermarket, Black Gate Street, Oswestry.

"Police attended and a man in his 30s was arrested under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital. No one was injured in the incident."

The store staff were praised for their response to the incident on social media. One Facebook comment said: "Massive shout-out to Sainsbury's staff.