Police appeal for witnesses to serious collision in Ross-on-Wye as 70-year-old left with 'life threatening injuries'

West Mercia Police have today appealed for witnesses following a 'serious collision' on the B4234, Ledbury road, Ross-on-Wye on Wednesday, February 1.

At just after 3pm a mini bus was in collision with a pedestrian. A lady in her 70’s was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may of witnessed the collision, or, any drivers that have dash-cam fitted to their vehicles.