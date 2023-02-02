Notification Settings

Police appeal for witnesses to serious collision in Ross-on-Wye as 70-year-old left with 'life threatening injuries'

By Megan Howe

Police officers have issued an appeal for witnesses following a 'serious collision' in Ross-on-Wye.

West Mercia Police have today appealed for witnesses following a 'serious collision' on the B4234, Ledbury road, Ross-on-Wye on Wednesday, February 1.

At just after 3pm a mini bus was in collision with a pedestrian. A lady in her 70’s was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may of witnessed the collision, or, any drivers that have dash-cam fitted to their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Kris Cooke on 07773 053658 or email Kristoffer.cooke@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 323i of 1 February 2023.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

