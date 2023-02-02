Arrest after reports of a child being used to sell vapes in Market Drayton

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 23/01/2019 - Police Officer and Police Community Support Officer walk the streets of Oswestry..

West Mercia Police's North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) went to Market Drayton on Friday and made an arrest for supply and modern day slavery offences.

It comes after they received reports that a child was being used by a third party to sell vapes in the town and they were also informed that the child was being supplied with controlled drugs.

"A very concerning situation which we take very seriously.

"Initial actions included information sharing with the school and social services and the instigation of a joint investigation.

"On Friday the whole North Shropshire SNT were in Market Drayton. We attended the suspect’s address and arrested them for supply and modern slavery offences. The address was searched and items seized.

"The suspect was interviewed and released on conditional bail to protect the victim whilst the investigation continues.