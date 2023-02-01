Solar crime event taking place amid rising incidents

The event will discuss methods to avoid or prevent solar crime

The event has been organised by DeterTech and Schroders Greencoat and will take place at Telford Golf and Spa Hotel on February 28.

It comes as they warn of an increase in solar crime in the county over the past six months – where solar farms or arrays have been damaged.

The meeting will include the police, industry representatives, and solar operators who will be discussing solar crime trends and how to find tactical solutions.

Special guest speakers include Detective Superintendent and Head of OPAL – the national intelligence unit, James Taylor, and Richie Iwanoff – Senior Intelligence Lead, BT, and founding member of the National Infrastructure Crime Reduction Partnership, who will answer questions and provide insight into crime trends affecting the solar industry.

Businesses and investors in Shropshire are invited to attend in order to gain a deeper understanding of solar crime trends and activities to reduce them.

Attendees can also discuss their concerns with the police and other industry professionals, and receive practical advice on improving their security.

Schroders Greencoat will share the steps that they have taken to reduce crime on their estate, while DeterTech will discuss their ongoing work with the Police to predict, deter and detect solar crime.