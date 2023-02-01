Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal to identify victim of Telford assault that was caught on camera

By Megan HoweTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police say they want the victim of an assault that was caught on camera to come forward and help the investigation.

Can you help West Mercia Police identify these people?
Can you help West Mercia Police identify these people?

The assault happened at around 2pm on Tuesday, December 20 in an alley off Alma Avenue in Malinslee, Telford.

A video of the assault, which has been passed to the police, shows the victim on the floor being repeatedly kicked and punched by the offender.

The victim is believed to be male and was wearing blue jeans and a black or dark red jacket.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We’re concerned for the welfare of the victim and would like them to come forward so that we can check they are okay and understand what happened.

"If you live in the area and have access to ring doorbell footage, CCTV or a vehicle dash-cam, please review it from that day and see if it captures the man described.

"If you are the victim, or know who it may be, please contact PC Sian Evans on 07870 167547 or sian.evans@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 22/6113/23."

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News