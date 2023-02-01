Police appeal to identify victim of Telford assault that was caught on camera

Can you help West Mercia Police identify these people?

The assault happened at around 2pm on Tuesday, December 20 in an alley off Alma Avenue in Malinslee, Telford.

A video of the assault, which has been passed to the police, shows the victim on the floor being repeatedly kicked and punched by the offender.

The victim is believed to be male and was wearing blue jeans and a black or dark red jacket.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We’re concerned for the welfare of the victim and would like them to come forward so that we can check they are okay and understand what happened.

"If you live in the area and have access to ring doorbell footage, CCTV or a vehicle dash-cam, please review it from that day and see if it captures the man described.