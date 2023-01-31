Police in Shropshire seek information after 'caustic substance' causes car paint to bubble

Severn Street Bridgnorth. Puicture; Google

Police with the Bridgnorth Town and Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team have appealed for information after an incident in Severn Street.

PCSO Amanda Leek of the SNT, said: "A Silver Vauxhall Corsa parked at the back of a property on Severn Street Bridgnorth has had eggs and some sort of caustic substance chucked over it causing the paint to bubble.

"This was noticed by the owner on Saturday morning of January 28, 2023."

Officers want anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them via the West Mercia Police website or ringing 101.