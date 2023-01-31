High Street, Much Wenlock. Picture: Google

Police say they are investigating an incident of criminal damage to the rear windscreen of a grey Peugeot 308 parked in the High Street, between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday,

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of Broseley & Much Wenlock police, said: "We are appealing to local residents for information regarding the incident."

Police said nothing was missing from inside the car.

Anyone with information should use the online ‘Tell Us About’ form at westmercia.police.uk , quoting incident reference 00368_I_29012023 or contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk