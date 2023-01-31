Notification Settings

Police hunt vandals who damaged car windscreen in Much Wenlock

By David TooleyMuch WenlockCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Offenders damaged the rear windscreen of a car in Much Wenlock and police have appealed for information to find the culprits.

High Street, Much Wenlock. Picture: Google
Police say they are investigating an incident of criminal damage to the rear windscreen of a grey Peugeot 308 parked in the High Street, between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday,

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of Broseley & Much Wenlock police, said: "We are appealing to local residents for information regarding the incident."

Police said nothing was missing from inside the car.

Anyone with information should use the online ‘Tell Us About’ form at westmercia.police.uk , quoting incident reference 00368_I_29012023 or contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

