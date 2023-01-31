Notification Settings

Drug-driving motorbike rider fined and banned after being caught near notorious crossroads

By Nick HumphreysOswestryCrime

A motorbike rider who was caught with drugs in his system near a notorious accident blackspot has been fined £480.

Benjamin Bowkett, aged 26, was riding a Yamaha bike on the A495 at Llynclys, near a crossroads which has been the site of several crashes which have caused serious injuries and fatalities over the years.

He had a small quantity of cannabis in his possession, and he had Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive part of the Class B drug, in his system A test showed he had 6.3 microgrammes per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg.

Bowkett, of Troed Y Rhiw, Meifod, Powys, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug in his system, and one count of possession of a drug of Class B.

Magistrates banned him from the road for a year, and told him to pay £245 in other court costs. They also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs seized.

