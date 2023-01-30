Drink driver who crashed through farmer's fence handed three-year road ban

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Llyr Jones, aged 32, crashed a Volkswagen Touran on the A438 at Sarn Y Bryn Caled, Welshpool, damaging wooden fencing at Moat Farm used to keep livestock away from the road.

A test found that Jones had 125 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. The legal limit it 107mg.

Jones, of Cyfronydd, Welshpool, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to drink driving, driving without due care and attention, two counts of failing to stop and report an accident, and driving without insurance.