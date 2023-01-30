Notification Settings

Drink driver who crashed through farmer's fence handed three-year road ban

By Nick HumphreysWelshpoolCrimePublished: Comments

A drink driver who crashed into a farmer's fence has been banned from the road for three years.

Welshpool Magistrates Court
Llyr Jones, aged 32, crashed a Volkswagen Touran on the A438 at Sarn Y Bryn Caled, Welshpool, damaging wooden fencing at Moat Farm used to keep livestock away from the road.

A test found that Jones had 125 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. The legal limit it 107mg.

Jones, of Cyfronydd, Welshpool, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to drink driving, driving without due care and attention, two counts of failing to stop and report an accident, and driving without insurance.

As well as the road ban, magistrates handed Jones a two-year community order in which he will have to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work. He was also fined £162.

