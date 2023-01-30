£700 of heating oil stolen from Shropshire village property

Around £700 worth of heating oil was stolen from a property in Coreley, near Ludlow, between January 24 and January 27.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers previously advised residents with heating oil to take steps to protect their fuel, as rising costs of energy make tanks an easy target for thieves.

Residents with information about the Coreley theft can report online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00414_I_27012023.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org

Last year, neighbouring Dyfed Powys Police urged people to keep oil levels low, check their levels frequently and consider installing a tank alarm, which alerts owners of sudden changes in fuel levels.

"Speak to your supplier with regards to a more frequent but smaller delivery," a spokesperson said.

"If you have a plastic tank, consider erecting fencing around the tank with one end hinged and locked for filling purposes. The fencing should be fixed to solid posts and should be set off the tank approx 12 inches on all sides. The same should be fixed to the top as well.

"If you have a steel tank, then fit a quality anti-cut close-shackled padlock.