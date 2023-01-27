Notification Settings

Police appeal after motorhome stolen from Shifnal

By Dominic RobertsonShifnalCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorhome was stolen from a property.

Police appeal after motorhome stolen from Shifnal

The vehicle was taken from Shifnal earlier this week.

Shifnal and Albrighton PC Mandy Cooper, urged anyone with information to get in touch.

She said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a gold coloured Auto-sleeper motorhome was stolen from a property in Wheatfield Drive, Shifnal, between the hours of 4.15am and 5am on Monday, January 23.

"The stolen motorhome had a number plate ending in the letters BPE. Did you happen to drive down Wheatfield Drive or in the local area around the above times and did you see the motor home being driven? If so, do you have any dash cam footage or are you able to provide any more information?"

Anyone with information or footage can email amanda.cooper@westmercia.police.uk

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

