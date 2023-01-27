Police appeal after motorhome stolen from Shifnal

She said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a gold coloured Auto-sleeper motorhome was stolen from a property in Wheatfield Drive, Shifnal, between the hours of 4.15am and 5am on Monday, January 23.

"The stolen motorhome had a number plate ending in the letters BPE. Did you happen to drive down Wheatfield Drive or in the local area around the above times and did you see the motor home being driven? If so, do you have any dash cam footage or are you able to provide any more information?"