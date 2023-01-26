Notification Settings

Wrexham youths in city centre rampage

By Megan Jones

Police were forced to take drastic action after dozens of youths caused chaos in a city centre.

Image: North Wales Police

A dispersal order was put in place in Wrexham on Wednesday after 20 to 30 youths went on the rampage, letting off fire extinguishers and throwing items at business owners.

The order, which gives police the power to direct anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not return, was put in place after a spate of bad behaviour on Monday evening.

Officers said incidents included assaults, a fire extinguisher being set off, signs and coins thrown at shop staff and younger children being chased by the group.

Inspector Luke Hughes said: “I want to reassure the people of Wrexham that we are taking this matter seriously and that anti-social behaviour in our city is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.

“I am determined that the behaviour of the minority should not distract from the positivity in Wrexham at the moment.

“Wrexham is doing well, anti-social behaviour is generally down and those who cause these issues will be dealt with robustly.

"Parents – I urge you to ensure you know where your children are and what they are up to.”

