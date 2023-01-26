Shropshire couple devastated after their "bucket list" Land Rover is stolen from busy car park

The stolen Land Rover

The couple in their 50s had dreamed about owning a Land Rover for many years, and finally decided to purchase their bucket list item - a black Land Rover Vogue.

However, they will be unable to replace the car which was stolen on Tuesday, as they estimate insurance will only cover half of the cost and they will be unable to make the purchase again.

The pair, who live in Wellington, said: "We went out yesterday (Tuesday January 24) to Kidderminster to get a new armchair, and decided to go to Bridgnorth for lunch because we love Bridgnorth.

"We parked in the car park we've used for years, on Listley Street, which has CCTV and is very busy. We went for lunch at 12.20pm, and when we came back the car was gone.

"It was a brand spanking new Land Rover, which had been on our bucket list for years. It's a top of the range car.

"We'll never be able to afford this car again - they say you lose 20k as soon as you leave the showroom. We'll only get half of our money back.

"We're just so sad. You go out for lunch in a nice area and this is what happens. Were they watching us or following us? We feel like we've been burgled."

The car had a tracking system which the couple were paying £290 a year for, but it was immediately switched off during the theft.

The couple added: "People should be very careful. They need to know what can happen. The police have CCTV footage but they can't do anything, they said thieves take them and strip them for pieces as the chip is worth a lot.

"People have asked us if we knew that there have been lots of car thefts in Bridgnorth, but we didn't. We've travelled all over in this car and parked it on council estates. We never would have thought it would happen here.

"We just don't want this to happen to anyone else."

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "At around 1.40pm yesterday (Tuesday 24 January) we received a report of a car theft which took place in Bridgnorth, Shropshire.