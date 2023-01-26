Police who break the law will be held to account, according to commissioner

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

Rhett Wilson was jailed for abusing his position to start sexual relationships with victims of domestic violence who had reported crimes to the force.

Wilson, who had been an officer with West Mercia Police from April 2019 to July 2020, had previously been in the Army, and rejoined after resigning from the police.

The 27-year-old was last week jailed for 34 months for the offences – which involved victims in Telford and Shrewsbury.

Wilson had been found guilty at trial of perverting the course of justice, and had previously admitted three counts of police corruption.

Speaking in response to the verdict West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Police officers hold a unique and highly regarded relationship with our communities.

"This is built on trust and confidence, and it’s paramount that robust systems are in place to safeguard this relationship.

"I, like the public wholeheartedly support those that serve our communities in policing, but there will be individuals who break that trust through their actions. They must be swiftly rooted out and held accountable.

"I will continue to play my part by holding the Chief Constable to account on police officer conduct in West Mercia.

"I will also ensure the force have the resources in place to swiftly identify any behaviour which breaches the public’s confidence, individuals are held accountable and measures are in place to prevent those who do not adhere to the values from entering the force.”

West Mercia Police said it had acted swiftly to deal with Wilson after his offending came to light.

A statement from the force said: "He had joined the force in April 2019 and the offences began in December that year.

"He was arrested on March 10, 2020, just days after a referral was made into the force’s Professional Standards Department.