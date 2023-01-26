Could murder of Wolverhampton prostitute Janine Downes be linked to killer Alun Kyte?

Alun Kyte

There, wedged under a hedgerow tinged silver by the bitter conditions, lay the semi-clad body of Wolverhampton red light worker Janine Downs.

The waif of a woman – Janine stood only five feet tall and weighed a mere eight stone – had been strangled and beaten so badly with a jagged weapon that police were unsure of her identity until a pimp confirmed she was missing.

Just 22, Janine’s body had been dragged from a car that had pulled onto the A464 layby only yards from a sign that welcomed careful drivers to Shifnal and proclaimed the Shropshire market town’s proud twinning links with Machecoul, western France.

She was dumped, with the callousness of someone disposing of fly-tipped litter, at around 4am on February 2, 1991. Her body lay undetected until 9am when the usually busy road – the main thoroughfare to and from Wolverhampton – again filled with commuter traffic.

Police have a detailed account of mother-of-three Janine’s movements in the hours before her abduction. Close to 32 years on from the barbaric crime, they still do not have her killer, despite issuing a fresh appeal for information.

One former top detective believes Janine’s death has uneasy echoes of the murders carried out by sadistic stalker Alun Kyte, from Stafford, a man who spread terror on the squalid, fire-fly streets where prostitutes ply their trade.

John Plimmer, former head of West Midlands CID, was informed by vice girls who paraded in the shadowy doorways of Balsall Heath, Birmingham, of the unsettling punter. He faced Kyte in the cells, looked deep into the soulless, dead fish eyes – and came to a conclusion.

He informed superiors that Kyte, a man who burned with a pathological hatred of women, was a possible serial killer. He still stands by his words. The 75-year-old told me: “I actually said, ‘we could have another Yorkshire Ripper on our hands’.”

Like The Ripper, Kyte despised prostitutes, once declaring: “You don’t pay for those kind of women.”

A rootless loner who called a succession of hostels and B&Bs home, he received two life sentences in 2000 for the murders of Samo Paull and Tracy Turner. Samo sold her body in Balsall Heath, Turner picked up customers at motorway service stations.

Like Janine, they had been strangled. Like Janine, their killer had taken items of their clothing as trophies.

Twenty-year-old Samo’s body was discovered close to the M6-M1 junction at Swinford, Leicestershire, on the New Year’s weekend of 1994.

Tracy, deaf and vulnerable, was picked-up at Hilton Services, near Stafford. The 33-year-old was discovered close to Samo’s last resting place in March, 1994.

Kyte, now 58, will be eligible for parole in three years. That fills Mr Plimmer and other former detectives who have linked the lorry driver to other unsolved murders with concern.

In a sense, there’s a terrible inevitability over the lack of justice for Janine Downs. She encountered very little of it during a short life immersed in misery.

She was simply another soul lost and manipulated in Wolverhampton’s soiled underbelly.

The product of a broken home, as a child Janine had been shuttled from one care home to another.

There were claims she’d been kept as a virtual sex slave in a Wolverhampton flat where her diminutive frame made her a popular commodity among visiting customers.

On the night of her death, Janine had been working the city’s Horseley Fields and Walsall Street. She and another girl entered the Harp Pub in Walsall Street, at 9pm and cracked loud jokes about taxi drivers.

At 10pm, a witness spotted her alive for the last time near Willenhall Car Sales in Horseley Fields.

Investigating officers were intrigued to discover Janine had been friends with Gail Whitehouse, a fellow Wolverhampton sex worker murdered just five months earlier.

The two cases had similarities that could not be ignored.

Gail had been strangled. Her body had been hidden in bushes in Steelhouse Lane. Like Janine, a souvenir had been taken, a Sekonda wrist watch.

And like Janine, 23-year-old Gail’s killer has never been caught. In both cases, investigations were hindered by a “conspiracy of silence”.

Detectives initially toyed with the idea Janine was killed because she knew too much about her red light colleague’s death.

They also probed suggestions she had been targeted by a pimp who took his own life shortly after the body was discovered.

All leads led to a cul-de-sac of claims and dead-ends stripped bare of concrete evidence.

On the 30th anniversary of Janine’s death, West Mercia Police Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse issued a fresh appeal: “To date, despite a continuous and full investigation and several arrests being made, nobody has been charged with her murder and I desperately want to change that.

“I appeal to anyone with information which may lead to the identity of Janine’s killer to get in touch in order that we can get the justice that Janine and her family deserve.”

One ex Birmingham detective, who asked not to be named, backed the call to investigate Kyte – and also linked the high profile prisoner with two other unsolved murders.

They include prostitute Yvonne Coley, whose body was discovered in scrubland bordering Kings Heath golf course, Birmingham, in May, 1984. The 28-year-old had been strangled with her own bra.

Another is Valerie Brown,who also worked Balsall Heath, and who was battered to death on December 8, 1983. Her semi-naked body was found in Alderhanger Lane, Wythall.

Speculation also swirls over the 1993 murder of Gloucestershire sex worker Carol Clarke, who was strangled and her neck broken.

Mr Plimmer said: “The strangulation of adults is rare because it is difficult to get that close to your victim.

“We have four or five strangulation cases. All are female – that narrows it down. Then, all are prostitutes. For me, you’re looking at the same bloke. What you have is a homicidal maniac. That is not going to go away.”

Despite the gut-feelings of retired officers, despite the similarities, Kyte remains a double murderer. Yet the socially awkward individual, who sunk from mere shoplifter to crime’s sewer depths, shares disturbing traits with Britain’s small band of bona fide serial killers.

He’s a monster, without doubt.

From Stafford’s Rickescote district, he’d trawl vice districts, an inhaler gripped firmly in his hand to ward off crippling asthma attacks that had blighted him since childhood.

That illness snuffed out schoolboy friendships, made Kyte a playground “outsider” and strengthened ties with his mother.

He was baseless, travelling the length and breadth of England, allegedly in search of work. Police believe he was scouring new regions for victims.

He was a Nowhere Man. Quietly spoken and nondescript, he walked the fringes of society unnoticed. One drinker at a Stafford pub Kyte frequented said: “He’d come here, play pool and leave.”

He revelled in his despicable deeds and even attempted to bathe in the media spotlight surrounding them.

Bizarrely, as the net began to close, Kyte, posing as a reporter, attended a Stoke service station, notebook in hand. He interviewed members of the public about the crimes he had committed and even pretended to ring his editor, loudly barking news of his latest scoop.

Detectives believe that vanity and need for attention moved Kyte to murder again after watching a 1993 reconstruction of Samo Paull’s last known movements on Central TV show 'Crime Stalker'.

The footage unleashed the demon within Kyte. It aroused him. Within hours of the programme being aired, Tracy Turner was dead.

John Plimmer remembers an insular, brooding individual.

He said: “A couple of brasses (prostitutes) had told me about this bloke who wasn’t right in the head. I saw him in the lock-up – a short bloke, the kind you could punch in the face just looking at him. I remember someone said, ‘that’s the dirty b*****d, he’s done more than we’ve got him for.”

Kyte was snared years after taking Samo and Tracy’s lives.

In December, 1997, he carried out a violent, knife-point rape on a woman who shared the same Weston-super-Mare hostel. At Bristol Crown Court, he was sentenced to eight years.

While behind bars, police carried out a routine trawl of DNA. The results began to reveal the murderer hiding behind a mask of normality.

There’s a chilling footnote to the Samo Paull case.

One witness spotted the victim on the night of her disappearance in a Ford Sierra. Her headlights picked out the vehicle with such clarity, she gave police a detailed description of Samo’s clothing.

A man sitting in the driver’s seat pulled the brim of a distinctive trilby hat over his eyes as lights fell on him. We now know that man was Kyte.

There was something odd about the scene, the witness recalled. Samo was sitting bolt upright, as if in shock. “Her eyes were open and she had strange marks on her face.”

Those marks, caused by ruptured blood vessels, were the tell-tale signs of strangulation. It is almost certain the passer-by was gazing at a dead woman.

Look again at the deadpan features of Alun Kyte and ask yourself: Is this the face of the West Midlands own Ripper?