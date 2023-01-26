Cocaine dealer avoids jail

Krzysztof Banasik was spared jail at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Krzysztof Banasik, 29, of Barkhill Road, Whitchurch, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine with intent to supply at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Dean Easthope, prosecuting, said that Banasik had been driving a van in Wem at 10.10am on June 10, 2021,when police stopped him after receiving intelligence.

Officers were said to smell cannabis when speaking to him and then searched the vehicle, finding a cigarette box containing six wraps of white substance – later confirmed to be cocaine.

His iPhone was examined and it contained messages about drug dealing, from previous months.

Debra White, mitigating said that Banasik had pleaded guilty to the offences and now had a steady job, had moved away from the area, and was no longer taking drugs.

Judge Anthony Lowe, said Banasik was fortunate to avoid a custodial sentence, and would not be so lucky if he offends again.

He said: "It may be it is you are lucky today because this case should have been in front of Judge Barrie who may possibly have taken a different view, but I have to do what I think is appropriate.

"What you do need to understand is what you were doing would normally have a starting point of four years.

"If you do it again it will have a starting point of nearer six so you are playing with fire."

Banasik was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years, will be required to complete 20 rehabilitation requirement days, and was fined £500.