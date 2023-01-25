Parents urged 'know where your children are' as city police clamp down on antisocial acts

Image: North Wales Police

It has been put in place following multiple incidents by a group of between 20 and 30 youths who were roaming between locations in the city centre between on Monday evening.

The dispersal order was put in place at 5pm on Wednesday and runs until midnight.

Incidents included assaults, a fire extinguisher being set off, signs and coins thrown at shop staff and younger children being chased by the group.

It came following a number of low level anti-social behaviour reports in the city centre over the weekend - in particular in the areas of Regent Street, Eagles Meadow and King Steet.

The order gives officers and PCSOs the power to direct anybody engaging in anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not to return under Section 34 of the ASB Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Police say a failure to comply with this dispersal order will result in arrest.

A police spokesman said: “I want to reassure the people of Wrexham that we are taking this matter seriously and that anti-social behaviour in our city is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.

“I am determined that the behaviour of the minority should not distract from the positivity in Wrexham at the moment.

“Wrexham is doing well, anti-social behaviour is generally down and those who cause these issues will be dealt with robustly.