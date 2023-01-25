Drug driver fined and banned for driving Audi while intoxicated near Shrewsbury

Harry Perks, aged 22, was driving an Audi A3 on the B5061 at Atcham, near Shrewsbury, when he was caught. A test found he had six microgrammes of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive part of cannabis. The legal limit considering accidental exposure is 2mcg.

Perks, of Wrekin View, Cound, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drug above the specified limit.