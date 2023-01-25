Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drug driver fined and banned for driving Audi while intoxicated near Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished: Comments

A motorist who admitted having drugs in his system on a busy B-road has been fined £600.

Harry Perks, aged 22, was driving an Audi A3 on the B5061 at Atcham, near Shrewsbury, when he was caught. A test found he had six microgrammes of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive part of cannabis. The legal limit considering accidental exposure is 2mcg.

Perks, of Wrekin View, Cound, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of controlled drug above the specified limit.

As well as the fine, District Judge Ian Strongman banned Perks from driving for 15 months and ordered him to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News