Police are appealing for information after a mountain bike and handbag were taken from a car in Shrewsbury

The vehicle, parked on the Telford Estate in Shrewsbury, was broken into at around 2.30am on Tuesday.

A black and red Licorne mountain bike and a black Radley handbag containing an orange purse were taken from the car.

Police are asking anyone with information about the damage to get in touch online at westmercia.police.uk