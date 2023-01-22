Squirrel Lane, Ludlow. Picture: Google

Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team say a black vehicle with a registration possibly starting with BP17 smashed into another vehicle in Squirrel Lane, Ludlow, before turning round and heading back to the A4117.

The incident happened at 2.35pm on Friday, say police.

PCSO Beth Francis, of the Ludlow SNT, said: "The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and provide details. therefore SNT are asking if anyone has seen a black vehicle with considerable front end damage driving around the area."