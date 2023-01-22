Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police hunt driver who drove off after after Ludlow smash

By David TooleyLudlowCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police say a car that failed to stop after a crash with another vehicle would have considerable front end damage.

Squirrel Lane, Ludlow. Picture: Google
Squirrel Lane, Ludlow. Picture: Google

Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team say a black vehicle with a registration possibly starting with BP17 smashed into another vehicle in Squirrel Lane, Ludlow, before turning round and heading back to the A4117.

The incident happened at 2.35pm on Friday, say police.

PCSO Beth Francis, of the Ludlow SNT, said: "The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and provide details. therefore SNT are asking if anyone has seen a black vehicle with considerable front end damage driving around the area."

You can report any information to SNT on ludlow.snt@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference number 00320_I_20012023

Crime
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News