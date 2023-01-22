Man took cleaver and knife to pub on Christmas Eve after coat argument

The New Inn in Newbridge-on-Wye. Photo: Google.

David Roberts had been drinking at the New Inn in Newbridge-on-Wye on December 23 when he got into an argument with another customer over a coat as he was leaving.

The 44 year-old had left but later returned brandishing and waving around ‘two shiny things’ in his hands – which turned out to be a cleaver and a kitchen knife.

Roberts of Dol-y-Bont, Newbridge admitted two charges of possessing a bladed article in public when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday - but he will be sentenced at the crown court.

Prosecuting, Mr Stephen Davies said the incident happened at around 1am on Christmas Eve.

He said Kate Elliott was working at the pub on December 31 and a customer she knows as Dave was happy and drunk.

But when she was outside later on having a cigarette she noticed when he was leaving he was wearing a jacket that was too big for him.

Mr Davies said: “Another man came out of the pub and there was a heated argument. She next saw the defendant at around 1am storming up to the pub with two shiny things in his hands.

“She was terrified and ran inside the pub and shut the doors so he couldn’t get in.”

CCTV showed him holding a carving knife and another knife before walking away, dropping the cleaver as he was heading home

Roberts said he had drunk a bottle of vodka.

Mitigating, Mr Owain Jones said Roberts was of previous good character, made full admissions to the police, is remorseful and has sought help.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction of the case and committed it to Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on February 1.