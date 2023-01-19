Notification Settings

Police rev up patrols after complaints of antisocial driving on town's car parks

By David Tooley

Police have increased patrols in car parks across Whitchurch and put up warning signs to try to deal with anti-social driving after a number of complaints.

Photo: Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Partnership

They have issued warning notices which could lead to problem cars being seized and disposed of.

The beat officers say they have been addressing the issue of vehicles driving anti-socially on the car park between Tesco and Lidl, off Bridgewater Street.

A spokesman for Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Officers have increased patrols on this and other car parks in Whitchurch where these vehicles have been seen.

"Recently five warning notices have been issued."

They could see the vehicle seized by police and potentially "disposed of" if it is is used in a similar manner in the next 12 months.

"Additional warning signs have been displayed in the car parks to increase awareness," said the spokesman.

"Please contact us if you see or are affected by anti-social driving so police can attend promptly."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

