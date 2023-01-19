Police rev up patrols after complaints of antisocial driving on town's car parks

Photo: Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Partnership

They have issued warning notices which could lead to problem cars being seized and disposed of.

The beat officers say they have been addressing the issue of vehicles driving anti-socially on the car park between Tesco and Lidl, off Bridgewater Street.

A spokesman for Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Officers have increased patrols on this and other car parks in Whitchurch where these vehicles have been seen.

"Recently five warning notices have been issued."

They could see the vehicle seized by police and potentially "disposed of" if it is is used in a similar manner in the next 12 months.

"Additional warning signs have been displayed in the car parks to increase awareness," said the spokesman.