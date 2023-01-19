Oswestry residents invited to share worries about crime and policing at meeting with MP

Oswestry town centre

Helen Morgan MP and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, will attend the meeting chaired by Oswestry's mayor Councillor Jay Moore, intended to be an open forum for Oswestry residents to raise any concerns and ask questions.

It will take place on Thursday, February 9 from 7pm until 8pm at the Attfield Theatre, Guildhall, Oswestry.

The theatre can accommodate up to 60 residents, and entrance to the meeting will be on a first come, first served basis.