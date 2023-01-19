Notification Settings

Oswestry residents invited to share worries about crime and policing at meeting with MP

By Eleanor Lawson

Oswestry Town Council is to host a public meeting with the North Shropshire MP and the region's police and crime commissioner so residents can ask about policing in their town.

Oswestry town centre
Helen Morgan MP and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, will attend the meeting chaired by Oswestry's mayor Councillor Jay Moore, intended to be an open forum for Oswestry residents to raise any concerns and ask questions.

It will take place on Thursday, February 9 from 7pm until 8pm at the Attfield Theatre, Guildhall, Oswestry.

The theatre can accommodate up to 60 residents, and entrance to the meeting will be on a first come, first served basis.

Oswestry mayor Jay Moore said: “This is a much-needed meeting for Oswestry and we look forward to working together to improve the safety of our community."









