Telford man attacked woman, police officer and damaged pub door

By Nick Humphreys

A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and a police officer as well as damaging a police vehicle and a pub door.

Karamjit Rai, from Telford, admitted a string of charges at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

Most of Rai's offences took place on October 30 last year. He has admitted attacking a woman and damaging a door at The Full Moon, a Wetherspoons pub in Dudley. He also assaulted and threatened a police officer in Oldbury, and damaged a police vehicle.

Rai, of Victoria Avenue, Wellington, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage, assault by beating of an emergency worker, using threatening or abusive behaviour, common assault and failing to surrender to police bail.

Rai, 24, has been remanded on unconditional bail, to next appear at Telford Magistrates Court on February 8.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

