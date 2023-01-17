Police appeal after youths kick in door panel in Broseley incident

Now police in Broseley are appealing for information about the criminal damage incident in Foresters Road on Sunday (January 15).

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of Broseley & Much Wenlock police said: "We are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a door in Broseley. We are appealing to local residents for information regarding the incident."

PCSO Goddard said on the evening of the 15th a group of youths have kicked at a door of an address on Foresters Road and caused one of the door panels to break off.

"The youths were described as in a group of up to a dozen, wearing dark clothing, most with hoods up," he added.

"Police were on scene within a few minutes and conducted an area search, unfortunately the youths were nowhere to be seen. Enquiries are underway and the victims have been visited by the police for full details to be taken.

"This is probably linked to an earlier incident on Queen Street in Broseley where a group of youths were knocking at a door and then running away. Police attended this address as well.

"Unfortunately in both incidents no witnesses were able to identify any of those involved."

If you have information about these incidents let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website www.westmercia.police.uk , quoting incident reference 00385_I_15012023 or contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk .