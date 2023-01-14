Notification Settings

Youths on pushbikes allegedly seen damaging car in Shrewsbury

By Megan Jones

Police are appealing for information after report of youths damaging a car.

West Mercia Police are asking the public for information after a car was damaged in Shrewsbury on Friday.

At least one vehicle in the Monkmoor area of the county town was reportedly damaged, and a group of youths on pushbikes were apparently seen kicking the wing mirror off between 6.50pm and 7pm.

Anyone who say anything suspicious around Canon Street, King Street and Clifford Street and are being encouraged to come forward.

Information can be providing using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website, quoting incident reference 00327_I_13012023 or passed anonymously through the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website.

