Witnesses sought after daytime burglary at south Shropshire home

By Megan Jones

Police are appealing for witnesses after a home burglary in broad daylight.

West Mercia Police is asking residents for help following a burglary at a home in Highley on January 2

West Mercia Police are asking residents for help following a burglary at a home in Highley on Monday, January 2.

The burglary reportedly occurred between 2.30pm and 2.50pm, where an offender or offenders forced entry to a home on Main Road.

Those responsible have not been described.

Police have asked anyone in and around the community that might have information to get in contact.

Anyone with information can contact the police online, quoting incident number 00585_i_02012023.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

