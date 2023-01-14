Witnesses sought after daytime burglary at south Shropshire home

West Mercia Police is asking residents for help following a burglary at a home in Highley on January 2

West Mercia Police are asking residents for help following a burglary at a home in Highley on Monday, January 2.

The burglary reportedly occurred between 2.30pm and 2.50pm, where an offender or offenders forced entry to a home on Main Road.

Those responsible have not been described.

Police have asked anyone in and around the community that might have information to get in contact.

Anyone with information can contact the police online, quoting incident number 00585_i_02012023.