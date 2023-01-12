Telford drug producer jailed after £67,000 cannabis grow discovered

Xhonino Koci, aged 20, was arrested after a large grow of 80 plants was discovered in Woodrows, Woodside, Telford, on February 11 last year.

A drugs expert said the plants weighed 6,720g, meaning if broken down into street deals the seller could have made up to £67,200.

Koci, who pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to charges of producing a controlled drug of Class B and possession of cannabis, told officers he had been at the house on orders to clear away rubbish, and that a small amount of cannabis that was found on him was for personal use.

Suzanne Francis, mitigating, said Koci's role in the operation was "gardener". He was to check on the plants and make sure they had enough water and light.

Ms Francis also said that Koci, who is originally from Albania and of no fixed abode in the UK, came to the country in February 2021 with "severe financial debt" and wanted to earn money to send home. "He started working in a car wash but realised it wasn't paying enough," she said.

Judge Stephen Thomas jailed Koci for 28 months, saying: "The offence is so serious (production) that only a custodial sentence can be justified.