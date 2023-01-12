Jailed: County lines drug dealers supplied Mid Wales town with crack cocaine and heroin

(L-R) Devonn Weston and Blake Sharpe

Devonn Weston and Blake Sharpe ran supply lines as far as Wales from the West Midlands.

They both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at Birmingham Crown Court.

Drugs were found at an address in Tamworth

Weston and Sharpe ran several drug lines, supplying the narcotics as far as Nuneaton, Tamworth and Llandrindod Wells.

Weston, of Jackson Street, Oldbury, was sentenced to six years and eight months, while Sharpe, of Shrubbery Avenue, Tipton, was handed a jail term of six years.

The duo exploited "vulnerable" individuals before cuckooing - taking over their home for illegal purposes and forcing them to be at their beck and call.

Police stopped Weston as he was driving on July 14. Following the arrest a warrant was issued for an address in Tamworth, where class A drugs, cash and scales were found. Shortly after that Sharpe handed himself into police.

The force found evidence of multiple drug "lines", where both Weston and Sharpe would exploit vulnerable homeowners into supplying drugs from the premises – drug lines were found in Tamworth,

Chief Inspector Tom Hadley, from West Midlands Police Force CID, said: "County lines drug dealers ruin lives and our officers from the Regional County Lines Taskforce worked hard to stop Weston and Sharpe and bought them to justice.