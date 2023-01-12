Notification Settings

Drink-drive suspect arrested after car smashes into road signs and tree near Whitchurch

By Megan Howe

A driver was arrested near Whitchurch after police say they had 'blown nearly three times the drink-drive limit'.

The scene of the crash on the A41. Photo: North Shropshire SNT.
North Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team was called to a crash on the A41 Prees Heath roundabout, outside the Esso Garage, overnight.

Officers attended the scene where they found the driver had made off after colliding with two road signs and a tree.

The suspect was located and arrested a short time after.

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

Shropshire Police said: "Overnight, North Shropshire Patrol Officers have attended this RTC in Whitchurch where the driver had made off after colliding with two road signs and a tree.

"The driver was located a short while later and arrested for drink-driving having blown nearly 3 times the drink drive limit. They will be interviewed once sober.

"On this occasion, thankfully, there were no injuries and no other vehicles involved but it could have been a very different story.

"Drink-driving changes and costs lives and we will proactively target anyone who decides to get behind the wheel whilst drunk."

Part of the roundabout was closed while the vehicle was recovered.

