Car windows damaged in Ludlow street

By Dominic RobertsonLudlowCrimePublished:

Damage to a car's windows in Ludlow is being investigated by police.

Police Community Support Officer, Beth Francis, said that the incident had taken place at Gravel Hill.

Appealing for witnesses, she said: "Between 1am and 7am on January 7, the Peugeot 206 was parked on Gravel Hill when the front driver's side window, back passenger window and front windscreen was damaged.

"If you have information about the damage please let us know by emailing ludlow.snt@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference number 00108_I_07012023.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

