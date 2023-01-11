Three teenagers arrested after 13-year-old boy assaulted outside school in Shrewsbury

The teenager was attacked by a group of youths while leaving Shrewsbury Academy on Monday. Photo: Google.

The boy had left Shrewsbury Academy at the end of the school day on Monday and was reportedly attacked by a group, who were not from the school, on Corndon Crescent.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said he was treated by ambulance staff for "potentially serious injuries", but West Mercia Police has since said the teenager suffered "a minor injury".

It is understood he was looked after at the scene for more than an hour.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to report of an assault outside the Shrewsbury Academy on Corndon Crescent, Shrewsbury.

"The boy suffered a minor injury and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"As a result of our enquiries three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

"Officers continue to work with the school and will continue carrying out reassurance patrols in the area at the end of the school day over the coming days."

In a letter to parents, Shrewsbury Academy headteacher Julie Johnson said: "We believe this is an isolated non-school related incident, however student safety is our priority, and we will continue to remain vigilant and have a staff presence at the beginning and end of the school day.