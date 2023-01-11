Jewellery and cash taken in Albrighton burglary

Sam Newbrook, Police Community Support Officer for Shifnal and Albrighton, said the incident took place on Bowling Green Lane, between 3pm and 10pm on Monday, January 2.

"It’s believed the offender or offenders entered through an unlocked door at the rear of the property," he said.

"Jewellery and cash were stolen from the address.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 298 of 03012023."