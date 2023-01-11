Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murdering Elle Edwards following enquiries in mid Wales

Family photo of Elle Edwards. Photo: Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve have been making enquiries in Mid Wales and have now arrested a 22-year-old man from the Wirral, Merseyside.

A 23-year-old woman also from the Wirral was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been taken to police stations for questioning.

Merseyside Police Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “This brings the number of arrests in connection with the tragic death of Elle to five.

“Although extensive work is going on from our dedicated teams across Merseyside Police and a great deal of intelligence has come in, I would still ask that anyone who has information and has yet to come forward, does so.

“If they don’t want to speak to police directly then please get in touch with Crimestoppers where information can be given in confidence.”