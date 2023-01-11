Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murdering Elle Edwards following enquiries in mid Wales

By David TooleyMid WalesCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after making enquiries in mid Wales.

Family photo of Elle Edwards. Photo: Merseyside Police/PA Wire
Family photo of Elle Edwards. Photo: Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve have been making enquiries in Mid Wales and have now arrested a 22-year-old man from the Wirral, Merseyside.

A 23-year-old woman also from the Wirral was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been taken to police stations for questioning.

Merseyside Police Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “This brings the number of arrests in connection with the tragic death of Elle to five.

“Although extensive work is going on from our dedicated teams across Merseyside Police and a great deal of intelligence has come in, I would still ask that anyone who has information and has yet to come forward, does so.

“If they don’t want to speak to police directly then please get in touch with Crimestoppers where information can be given in confidence.”

There is a special Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) where information, CCTV and dashcam and mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to the investigation team. Information can also be passed via 101, DM @MerPolCC or by contacting @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, with reference 22000948723.

Crime
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News