Black paint attack on Shropshire shop is being investigated by police

A new hardware shop in High Street, Broseley was subjected to criminal damage in the early hours of Monday, January 9, say officers at Broseley and Much Wenlock police.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard said: "We are investigating criminal damage to a shop front in Broseley and are appealing to local residents for information.

"The shop front of the new hardware shop on the High Street was damaged in the early hours of the morning of January 9 when black gloss paint was thrown against the shop front, all over the windows and the surrounding wood."

The incident is under investigation and CCTV is being examined in an effort to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the damage is being asked to let police know using the Tell Us About form on West Mercia Police's website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00055_I_09012023 or contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk .

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org