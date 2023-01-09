Money pouch stolen from taxi in Telford after window smashed

The incident took place on Merlin Coppice in Apley.

Police Community Support Officer Jordan Newborough said it happened between 2am and 4am on Sunday.

He said: "We are appealing for information after a taxi was broken into through the driver's side window and a money pouch stolen on Merlin Coppice, Apley.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to this vehicle break-in or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

Anyone with information can report it using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00189_I_08012023.