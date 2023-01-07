Notification Settings

WATCH: 'Shocking' footage of driver causing £30k damage speeding through level crossing

By Nick Humphreys

"Shocking" footage has been released of a motorist whizzing through a level crossing and hitting a barrier, causing £30,000 of damage.

CCTV footage showed the car clipping the barriers at high speed as they were lowering. Picture: Network Rail/British Transport Police
Network Rail shared images of a hatchback speeding through the crossing at Onibury, near Craven Arms, clipping the barriers on the way through. The driver received a road ban and a fine, Network Rail said.

According to time stamps on the footage, it happened just after 1am on October 10, 2019.

In a statement on social media, the company said: "Shocking CCTV footage of a driver misusing a #levelcrossing in Onibury, Shropshire.

"The incident cost us over £30,000 in delays and repairs!

"The driver was disqualified from driving for six months and had to pay a fine."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

