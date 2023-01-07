WATCH: 'Shocking' footage of driver causing £30k damage speeding through level crossing

CCTV footage showed the car clipping the barriers at high speed as they were lowering. Picture: Network Rail/British Transport Police

Network Rail shared images of a hatchback speeding through the crossing at Onibury, near Craven Arms, clipping the barriers on the way through. The driver received a road ban and a fine, Network Rail said.

According to time stamps on the footage, it happened just after 1am on October 10, 2019.

The driver was disqualified from driving for six months and had to pay a fine.



