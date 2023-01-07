WATCH: 'Shocking' footage of driver causing £30k damage speeding through level crossing

Network Rail shared images of a hatchback speeding through the crossing at Onibury, near Craven Arms, clipping the barriers on the way through. The driver received a road ban and a fine, Network Rail said.
According to time stamps on the footage, it happened just after 1am on October 10, 2019.
😰🚗 Shocking CCTV footage of a driver misusing a #levelcrossing in Onibury, Shropshire.— Network Rail (@networkrail) January 6, 2023
😠 The incident cost us over £30,000 in delays and repairs!
The driver was disqualified from driving for six months and had to pay a fine.
👉 https://t.co/LA4J5nyykp#RailwaySafety pic.twitter.com/42xM8EHIFz
In a statement on social media, the company said: "Shocking CCTV footage of a driver misusing a #levelcrossing in Onibury, Shropshire.
"The incident cost us over £30,000 in delays and repairs!
"The driver was disqualified from driving for six months and had to pay a fine."